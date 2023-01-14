Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'

Read full article on original website
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
Rob Gronkowski is playing matchmaker for Tom Brady!. On Monday's episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Gronkowski playfully suggested Brady consider dating his 80 for Brady costar Sally Field. Gronkowski, 33, said, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have...
John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark
On “The Tonight Show” in 1976, Frank Sinatra told a wonderful story about seeing Don Rickles in a restaurant. The legendary Sinatra said the caustic comedian came over to his table and asked the singer to stop by and say hello because he was with a beautiful woman.
Al Michaels Fires Back At NFL World Over Announcing Criticism
Saturday night's Chargers-Jaguars game was one of the best of the season. But you couldn't tell based on Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's call of the game. The NFL world is still furious with Michaels and Dungy for their bland announcing style, especially in such an electric game. It was a ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Lamar Jackson news
It became clear earlier in the week that the Baltimore Ravens would be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he continued to rehab a leg injury that he suffered last month and apparently took much longer to heal than originally expected. Jackson addressed his injury himself this week, saying “I...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Monday Announcement
Sean Payton discussed his possible return to coaching Monday. During an informative interview with Colin Cowherd, Payton said he's talked to a few teams before formally beginning the interview process Tuesday. He plans to meet with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans this ...
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Byron Leftwich. Could he return home and join the Washington Commanders?
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
Ed Reed Apologizes
Ed Reed posted an apology for his recent tone, speech, and actions in two Tik Tok videos he posted.
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Announcement
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky spent much of the NFL season criticizing one of the current playoff quarterbacks: Daniel Jones. However, Jones has surpassed all expectations ever since. On Sunday afternoon, the Giants upset the Vikings to advance to the divisional round. Jones finished with 301 ...
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
ng-sportingnews.com
AFC championship tickets: How Bills, Chiefs fans can get seats to 2023 Atlanta neutral-site game
The Bills took down the Dolphins in a nail-biter on wild-card weekend to advance to the AFC Divisional round, moving us one step closer to a potential neutral-site AFC Championship game. The NFL announced last week that in the event of a Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship,...
Dr Disrespect's sudden NFL appearance leaves football fans puzzled
By virtually every metric, Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm is one of the most popular streamers out there – though seemingly not all that recognizable to most people attending Saturday’s NFC wild-card game. During the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks game, Beahm appeared on stage to...
Look: NFL GM Getting Crushed For His Controversial Concussion Comments
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier today reaffirmed his commitment to Tua Tagovailoa on Monday. The young quarterback endured serious concussions on the field in 2022, but Grier wanted it known that Tua is still the franchise QB. Along with his endorsement of Tagovailoa, ...
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson fuels Ravens rumors with cryptic Instagram message after playoff exit
The season of cryptic social media messages is upon us, courtesy of Lamar Jackson. The quarterback and the Ravens might be heading for a split this offseason, if their prior contract impasse was any indication. Now, Jackson has made some more noise by way of Instagram. On the Monday after...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium will be louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Divisional round playoff matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC
Super Wild Card Weekend doesn't always live up to its title. Often, there are several blowouts in the NFL playoffs' first round as the higher-seeded teams take out the teams that just barely reached the playoffs with relative ease. That hasn't been the case in 2023. The only blowout happened...
