Topeka, KS

KSUPD: Pedestrian transported to hospital after crash

MANHATTAN - At approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday, Kansas State University Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1600 block of Claflin Road. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan by Riley County EMS for treatment of injuries. The...
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
MANHATTAN, KS
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
TOPEKA, KS
Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RCPD reports burglary of man's military equipment

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
MANHATTAN, KS
Wildcats use a late dunk to defeat the Jayhawks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid. Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15...
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

