Read full article on original website
Related
KSUPD: Pedestrian transported to hospital after crash
MANHATTAN - At approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday, Kansas State University Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1600 block of Claflin Road. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan by Riley County EMS for treatment of injuries. The...
RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
🎥Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen Interstate 70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay of the address. The massive investment...
RCPD reports burglary of man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Former researcher at KU sentenced in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to time served by a federal judge who said his action did not warrant a prison sentence. Feng “Franklin” Tao was...
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Wildcats use a late dunk to defeat the Jayhawks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid. Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0