FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater
NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25
Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game
Last year the Sooners led the nation and set a school record by packing 75,360 fans into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week
Special teams analyst Jay Nunez is expected to get a new title and significant pay raise, and the hiring of new volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield is expected to be approved.
OU Football Spring Game Set for April 22
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that the Sooners' 2023 spring football game will be held Saturday, April 22 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time and additional spring game event information will be released at a later date. TICKET INFORMATION. All seats...
Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal
NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football down to 3rd in all-time Associated Press Top-25 rankings
In the long history of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll — which now spans 87 seasons — only one school (Alabama) has been ranked in the top five more often than the Oklahoma football team. Since 1936, when the first AP college-football poll was issued,...
LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week
NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
heartlandcollegesports.com
AP Top 25 Women: Texas Returns, Oklahoma Rises, Baylor, Kansas Fall Out
Three Big 12 teams are among the nation’s best as the AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball poll, released on Monday after Week 10 of the season. Here are our three thoughts on the poll from a Big 12 perspective. Texas is … Back. The Texas Longhorns are...
Women's Tennis Set For Tuesday Clash With Wyoming
NORMAN - After opening the season with back-to-back shutout wins, the No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The Sooners' 2023 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public...
Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma edges Michigan, Auburn and UCLA to win Super 16 meet
This is the marquee meet of Week 1. With two Olympians and the three most recent national champion teams in one meet, what more could you want?. The wildcard here is UCLA. Nobody knows what to expect from the Bruins this year, as a new coach, the No. 1 freshman in the country, and a mysterious injury outlook compound the question of how a team bounces back from a season as challenging and emotional as the Bruins had in 2022. The talent on UCLA’s roster is immense, and an upset over any of the other three teams here is possible—but it won’t be a disappointment if there are hiccups instead. It’s OK if putting the pieces together takes some time.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
