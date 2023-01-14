This is the marquee meet of Week 1. With two Olympians and the three most recent national champion teams in one meet, what more could you want?. The wildcard here is UCLA. Nobody knows what to expect from the Bruins this year, as a new coach, the No. 1 freshman in the country, and a mysterious injury outlook compound the question of how a team bounces back from a season as challenging and emotional as the Bruins had in 2022. The talent on UCLA’s roster is immense, and an upset over any of the other three teams here is possible—but it won’t be a disappointment if there are hiccups instead. It’s OK if putting the pieces together takes some time.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO