ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater

NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25

Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Football Spring Game Set for April 22

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that the Sooners' 2023 spring football game will be held Saturday, April 22 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time and additional spring game event information will be released at a later date. TICKET INFORMATION. All seats...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week

NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Tennis Set For Tuesday Clash With Wyoming

NORMAN - After opening the season with back-to-back shutout wins, the No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The Sooners' 2023 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma edges Michigan, Auburn and UCLA to win Super 16 meet

This is the marquee meet of Week 1. With two Olympians and the three most recent national champion teams in one meet, what more could you want?. The wildcard here is UCLA. Nobody knows what to expect from the Bruins this year, as a new coach, the No. 1 freshman in the country, and a mysterious injury outlook compound the question of how a team bounces back from a season as challenging and emotional as the Bruins had in 2022. The talent on UCLA’s roster is immense, and an upset over any of the other three teams here is possible—but it won’t be a disappointment if there are hiccups instead. It’s OK if putting the pieces together takes some time.
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy