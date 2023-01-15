Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around […]
14-year-old wanted in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon
Today’s report along with a previous report can be seen above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 2022. On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered the body of Unique Prater with a gunshot wound at […]
Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child has been recovered and is safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside in the Northland area of Columbus. Columbus police received a call at 8:20 a.m. that a man stole a 2017 white Lexus SUV on the 2400 block of Strimple Avenue. Inside the car […]
Three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
cwcolumbus.com
Brother, sister targets of separate violent crime at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A brother and sister are sharing their stories after becoming targets of violent gun crime inside a west Columbus apartment complex within weeks of each other. "I didn't think I was going to survive," Dedan Taylor said. "A guy with a ski mask busts the...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop
Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
Victim of 1991 Ohio stabbing seeks release of attacker
“He stabbed me in my face first and my glasses came off and then he stabbed me in my chest by my heart, then he stabbed me in my leg and shoulder,” Grace said.
YAHOO!
Canal Winchester man, who was arrested in NYC subway with AK-47, fatally shot in Columbus
A Canal Winchester man, whose 2021 arrest with an AK-47 in a New York City subway station weeks after his dad's death in a shootout with police sparked national headlines, was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Columbus' East Side. Saadiq Teague was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds at...
YAHOO!
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
Jan. 18—Thirteen people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Christopher Patton Jr., 33: two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence. Charles E. Womack Jr., 49, of Zanesfield: two counts kidnapping, two counts abduction, two counts felonious assault. Daniel W. Jones,...
90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m. The woman […]
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
NBC4 Columbus
$1.5 million bond set for two accused in infant's death
The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week have had their bonds set in Franklin County court. $1.5 million bond set for two accused in infant’s …. The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week...
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her 8-month-old son. Records show that Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios L. March Jr., 24, were booked Friday for murder into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. As previously reported, cops in Columbus, Ohio, had been seeking them for...
Comments / 0