Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop

Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YAHOO!

These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Jan. 18—Thirteen people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Christopher Patton Jr., 33: two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence. Charles E. Womack Jr., 49, of Zanesfield: two counts kidnapping, two counts abduction, two counts felonious assault. Daniel W. Jones,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$1.5 million bond set for two accused in infant's death

The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week have had their bonds set in Franklin County court. $1.5 million bond set for two accused in infant’s …. The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

