Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
2023 schedule set: Utes open season with Florida, UCLA as Pac-12 opener
SALT LAKE CITY — The season-opening rematch game is set ... and so are the rest of the games. As Utah football looks ahead to the 2023 season, the schedule for the new year was released on Wednesday by the Pac-12. The opponent for the season opener was known — a western trip to Salt Lake City for the SEC's Florida — but the game's date hadn't been finalized.
ksl.com
Bees plan move to Daybreak; Salt Lake City seeks to 'reimagine' Smith's Ballpark
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees are gearing up to move to a new hive in a few years, and Salt Lake City leaders are already getting to work on what to do with the team's current ballpark. The Larry H. Miller Company, which owns the Triple-A...
ksl.com
Snow College student-athlete dies in car accident in Fountain Green
FOUNTAIN GREEN — A Snow College student died Monday while traveling south on state Route 132. The college said that Paige Rydalch, a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, who was also a member of Snow College's softball team, was involved in a two-vehicle accident. "It is with heavy hearts that...
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
ksl.com
Utah plastic surgeon sold COVID-19 vax cards but threw away the vaccine, feds say
MIDVALE — A Utah plastic surgeon and his associates are facing federal charges accusing them of throwing away COVID-19 vaccinations but still handing out COVID-19 vaccination cards to those who paid. Michael Kirk Moore, Jr., his business Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Kari Dee Burgoyne, Kristin Jackson Andersen and...
ksl.com
'It's heartbreaking': Employee killed, 2 others injured after minivan crashes into Tooele business
TOOELE — Police say a man who was driving the wrong way in a minivan crashed into a Tooele business Monday morning, killing a woman working in the building and injuring another employee. Tooele police on Tuesday identified the employee, as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele. No other updates...
ksl.com
10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting
DENVER — A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal's constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020. U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled on March 2, 2022, that Salt Lake police officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, along...
ksl.com
Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city's third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day. Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle...
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
ksl.com
Arrests made in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Ogden
OGDEN — A man died Tuesday evening after being shot in what police say was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and 12th Street. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old had been shot, said Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.
ksl.com
Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash
BOUNTIFUL — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, "causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached."
Comments / 0