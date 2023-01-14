ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

2023 schedule set: Utes open season with Florida, UCLA as Pac-12 opener

SALT LAKE CITY — The season-opening rematch game is set ... and so are the rest of the games. As Utah football looks ahead to the 2023 season, the schedule for the new year was released on Wednesday by the Pac-12. The opponent for the season opener was known — a western trip to Salt Lake City for the SEC's Florida — but the game's date hadn't been finalized.
Arrests made in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Ogden

OGDEN — A man died Tuesday evening after being shot in what police say was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and 12th Street. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old had been shot, said Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.
Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, "causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached."
