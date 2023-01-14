SALT LAKE CITY — The season-opening rematch game is set ... and so are the rest of the games. As Utah football looks ahead to the 2023 season, the schedule for the new year was released on Wednesday by the Pac-12. The opponent for the season opener was known — a western trip to Salt Lake City for the SEC's Florida — but the game's date hadn't been finalized.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO