Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #4
Tensions are rising as Jehda’s Festival of Balance approaches. The Convocation of the Force hopes the festivities will bring the various churches and religions of the Holy City together, but mistrust and hostility run wild. Jedi Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley were caught sneaking into the Temple of the...
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #7
Continuing his long journey, Mando contacted his old friend Ran Malik looking for work. Mando was then added to a crew consisting of ex-Imperial Migs Mayfeld, the Devaronian Burg, the droid pilot Zero and the Twi’lek Xi’an to rescue Xi’an’s brother Qin. After battling through security droids, Mando was double-crossed by the team.
Making Tracks Episode 154: Do Tofurkey: With guests Vivien Lyra Blair and Michael Culver
The Marks return for 2023 with the first episode of the year as they delve into the new years madness looking at what’s ahead in 2023, as well as welcoming our guests from The Empire Strikes Back Captain Needa himself veteran actor Michael Culver and from Obi-Wan Kenobi in her first ever podcast interview Princess Leia actress Vivien Lyra Blair. All this, a listeners question and all the usual nonsense on episode 154 of Making Tracks.
The Mandalorian: Season 3 Official Trailer
The Mandalorian, Season 3 March 1 on Disney+. The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Harrison Ford to star in Shrinking on Apple Plus
Not only does 2023 see Harrison Ford star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and reunite with his Mosquito Coast co-star Helen Mirren in 1923 on Paramount Plus, he’s also about to star in Shrinking on Apple Plus alongside Jason Segel. Not bad for a man who’s just breezed past 80 and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down.
Willow: Behind the Magic documentary hits Disney Plus 25th January
Great news, now that the debut season of Willow is finished we can all look at the making of the show in a new documentary, Willow: Behind the Magic which lands on Disney Plus a week today, Wednesday 25th January. On the heels of the season finale of Lucasfilm’s all-new...
Lucasfilm Defining Moments: “Let’s ride”
With the Disney Plus series now completed on Disney Plus, Lucasfilm take a look back at a defining moment from the original Willow film as Madmartigan and Willow come to an understanding that allows the Nelwyn to find his courage. But before Willow’s despair is able to consume him, Madmartigan...
Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures: Bogling
Aree has to put his expert tracking skills to the test to find the adorable yet timid boglings. Galaxy of Creatures is back with the adorable Eopie. Galaxy of Creatures is back for season 2. It's time to return to the galaxy far, far away for the latest Galaxy of...
Celebration 1999: The Celebration That Almost Wasn’t
Of all the people best qualified to discuss the ups and downs of the very first Star Wars Celebration back in 1999 in a rainy Denver, it’s Dan Madsen. A legend in the fan community (not just of Star Wars but of Lord of the Rings, Back to the Future and Star Trek), Dan takes us back to an article he originally wrote for StarWars.com – an article that incredibly is only available via the Wayback Machine – describing the challenges of bringing into the world a convention that almost a quarter of a centruy later is only growing bigger.
