Read full article on original website
Related
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Popculture
Former Bachelor Announces Engagement
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #7
Continuing his long journey, Mando contacted his old friend Ran Malik looking for work. Mando was then added to a crew consisting of ex-Imperial Migs Mayfeld, the Devaronian Burg, the droid pilot Zero and the Twi’lek Xi’an to rescue Xi’an’s brother Qin. After battling through security droids, Mando was double-crossed by the team.
fanthatracks.com
Echo Base Live XII: Sixth guest announced
In under 2 weeks time, the next Echo Base Live will return to a galaxy not so far, far away at (the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch), and the announcements coming quicker than an Endor speeder bike. Following Kenneth Colley, Guy Henry, Paul Kasey and Rufus Wright and Spencer Wilding, the team have revealed their sixth guest, Aidan Cook who played Two Tubes and Caitken in Rogue One, Bobbajo and Strono Tuggs in The Force Awakens, Trypto Buball in The Last Jedi, Boolio in The Rise of Skywalker and Aemon Gremm in Solo, not to mention appearances in ‘Andor’.
fanthatracks.com
The Road to Star Wars Celebration Europe 4: Panel Predictions
Where does the time go? It seems only yesterday that Celebration Europe 2023 was announced for London but that was way back in May of last year. Since then we’ve had Andor, Tales of the Jedi and so much more to keep us going but now the countdown is well and truly on. Celebration Europe is only a few short months away and with hotels booked, pennies being saved and anticipation growing we thought it would be fun to take a look at what panels we could expect at this year’s event.
fanthatracks.com
Willow: Behind the Magic documentary hits Disney Plus 25th January
Great news, now that the debut season of Willow is finished we can all look at the making of the show in a new documentary, Willow: Behind the Magic which lands on Disney Plus a week today, Wednesday 25th January. On the heels of the season finale of Lucasfilm’s all-new...
fanthatracks.com
Galaxy of Creatures returns for season 2
Great news as the awesome Galaxy of Creatures is back for a second season, continuing Ares tour of the galaxy as he studies the creatures of the cosmos. Here’s all the info you need to enjoy the menagerie. January 17, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Today, Lucasfilm announced...
fanthatracks.com
Poster revealed for The Mandalorian Season 3
1st March brings the start of the third season, tonight brings the final trailer and right now here’s the poster you’ve been waiting for as the countdown to The Mandalorian reaches day 43 with Grogu and Din blasting off. Excited? Let us know on Fantha socials, or email...
Variety
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.” But that seems like the big point this series, which boasts a number of executive producers from its predecessor, is working toward: The more time passes, the clearer it is that dynamics and fundamentals are...
fanthatracks.com
Lucasfilm Defining Moments: “Let’s ride”
With the Disney Plus series now completed on Disney Plus, Lucasfilm take a look back at a defining moment from the original Willow film as Madmartigan and Willow come to an understanding that allows the Nelwyn to find his courage. But before Willow’s despair is able to consume him, Madmartigan...
fanthatracks.com
Harrison Ford to star in Shrinking on Apple Plus
Not only does 2023 see Harrison Ford star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and reunite with his Mosquito Coast co-star Helen Mirren in 1923 on Paramount Plus, he’s also about to star in Shrinking on Apple Plus alongside Jason Segel. Not bad for a man who’s just breezed past 80 and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #4
Tensions are rising as Jehda’s Festival of Balance approaches. The Convocation of the Force hopes the festivities will bring the various churches and religions of the Holy City together, but mistrust and hostility run wild. Jedi Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley were caught sneaking into the Temple of the...
Where to Watch the BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Livestream
Nominations for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards can be watched on a global YouTube livestream on Thursday January 19 at 12:00-midday GMT/4am PT. Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh will announce the nominations from BAFTA headquarters at 195, Piccadilly, London and they will be livestreamed on BAFTA’s YouTube channel. Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope will host a takeover of @BAFTA social channels following the nominations being revealed for the EE BAFTA Film Awards. Follow the action via #EEBAFTAs. Earlier this month the BAFTA unveiled this year’s longlists for 24 categories, and in the lead are “All Quiet on the Western Front”...
The Guardian
In Ascension by Martin MacInnes review – cosmic wonder
It is an inalienable convention of fiction that a mystery entails a solution. Imagine a whodunnit in which the murderer is never revealed! Readers would howl in frustration. It would be wrong to suggest that Scottish writer Martin MacInnes cheats the reader of the satisfactions of solution. He is not a frustrating or peekaboo author: quite the reverse. And yet, though his novels tell stories that hang on mysteries, his distinctiveness as a writer does not depend on plot reveals. In his first novel, 2016’s Infinite Ground, a middle-aged man disappears during a family meal, and an eminent detective is brought in to investigate. But as the investigation proceeds, throwing up other mysteries as it goes, the understanding grows in the reader that something more than a missing persons narrative is under way. At the risk of sounding pretentious, I’d say the real mystery of Infinite Ground is our very existence, and its relationship with the world into which we are born.
Comments / 0