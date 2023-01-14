Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville
A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
advantagenews.com
One dead following pursuit in St. Charles County
One person is dead, another in custody following a police pursuit and officer involved shooting late last night in western St. Charles County. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police after the vehicle came to a stop and was shot by the officers and later died of his injuries.
Suspect fatally shot after police chase Tuesday night on WB I-70
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A suspect died in a hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot by St. Charles City and St. Peters officers during a police chase near Wentzville Parkway. According to the Wentzville Police Department, the incident began at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when the St. Charles County...
KMOV
Police are at scene of school bus accident with injuries
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are at the scene of a school bus accident with injuries at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County. KMOV has a crew on the way and will provide updates as information become available.
Uber driver shot during carjacking in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Uber driver was shot by his passenger during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County. Chief John Brensen with the Hillsdale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. after the victim drove the man to an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Greer Avenue, near the county's border with St. Louis City. The victim was shot in the abdomen during a struggle with the suspect.
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
an17.com
Driver dies in St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
MADISONVILLE---Friday night, shortly after 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin. The initial investigation revealed...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
wbrz.com
Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
KMOV
18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
KMOV
St. Louis County psychiatrist to pay $5 million in fatal overmedication lawsuit
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, a jury ruled that Gateway Psychiatric Group and Dr. Gordon Robinson will have to pay $5 million to a woman who said her daughter’s death was due to being over-prescribed Vyvanse, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder. After a week-long...
St. Charles County’s plan to combat car break-ins being used for other crimes
St. Charles County officials say they are making real progress reversing a big spike in car thefts and auto break-ins.
KMOV
1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
kttn.com
Audio: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Missouri, here’s what vehicles thieves are targeting
(Missourinet) – Catalytic converter thefts have become a problem around the state and the nation. Thieves get under vehicles and saw out the device to make money off the precious metal. Grant Bissell, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says the most common targets are vehicles like commercial trucks,...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
edglentoday.com
Eight Arrested For Deer Baiting and Other Hunting Violations in St. Clair County
SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois Conservation Police investigation into the illegal use of bait while hunting deer and turkey in St. Clair County resulted in the arrests of eight individuals for numerous hunting-related violations. Citations, warnings and court dates were issued to:. • Seth E. Speiser, 58, of Freeburg –...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
