Saint Charles County, MO

Washington Missourian

Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville

A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
WENTZVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead following pursuit in St. Charles County

One person is dead, another in custody following a police pursuit and officer involved shooting late last night in western St. Charles County. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police after the vehicle came to a stop and was shot by the officers and later died of his injuries.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Uber driver shot during carjacking in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Uber driver was shot by his passenger during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County. Chief John Brensen with the Hillsdale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. after the victim drove the man to an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Greer Avenue, near the county's border with St. Louis City. The victim was shot in the abdomen during a struggle with the suspect.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
an17.com

Driver dies in St. Tammany Parish crash Friday

MADISONVILLE---Friday night, shortly after 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin. The initial investigation revealed...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Effingham Radio

Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70

At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
GREENUP, IL
KMOV

18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
O'FALLON, MO

