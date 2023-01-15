ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Wild Card

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gt2TH_0kFA04m600

Two teams known for their comeback wins this season will collide when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday night.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to next week’s Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. However, the Chargers will be without one of their key players, receiver Mike Williams, who is out with a back injury. This will be a major loss for the team, and they will have to find a way to compensate for his absence on the field.

Tune into Super Wild Card Weekend, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Saturday, January 14
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo/Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Live Stream: Peacock (watch now)

How to watch the NFL throughout the Playoffs

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 47

