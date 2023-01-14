Jimmie Ward leveling Geno Smith with a senseless hit cost 49ers key 3 points, and NFL fans blasted him

In the playoffs, where a single poor decision can quite literally decide close battles, the last thing anyone wants to do is gift the opposition a chance at more points. Evidently, no one passed on the memo to San Franciso 49ers DB Jimmie Ward.

After the Seattle Seahawks stormed back from an early 10-0 deficit in the NFC Wild Card round opener, San Francisco seemed poised to at least go into halftime and regroup around a tenuous two-point lead. But Ward got a little overzealous when Geno Smith scrambled while trying to make something out of nothing on a late first-half play with mere seconds remaining.

As Smith clearly put himself in a sliding position, Ward dropped a very late shoulder on the quarterback. He was deservedly penalized 15 for unnecessary roughness, and the Seahawks would capitalize on Ward’s awful decision with a 56-yard Jason Myers field goal to take a shocking 17-16 lead going into the half:

Of course, there’s a long way to go in this matchup between division rivals, and anything can happen when it’s win-or-go-home. In fact, San Francisco would retake a 23-17 lead on their first possession of the second half.

But Ward may still regret this play all offseason if the 49ers — a bona fide Super Bowl contender — don’t come out with the victory.

NFL fans ripped Jimmie Ward for his terrible and costly late hit on Geno Smith