ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jimmie Ward leveling Geno Smith with a senseless hit cost 49ers key 3 points, and NFL fans blasted him

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc6sQ_0kF9znbq00

In the playoffs, where a single poor decision can quite literally decide close battles, the last thing anyone wants to do is gift the opposition a chance at more points. Evidently, no one passed on the memo to San Franciso 49ers DB Jimmie Ward.

After the Seattle Seahawks stormed back from an early 10-0 deficit in the NFC Wild Card round opener, San Francisco seemed poised to at least go into halftime and regroup around a tenuous two-point lead. But Ward got a little overzealous when Geno Smith scrambled while trying to make something out of nothing on a late first-half play with mere seconds remaining.

As Smith clearly put himself in a sliding position, Ward dropped a very late shoulder on the quarterback. He was deservedly penalized 15 for unnecessary roughness, and the Seahawks would capitalize on Ward’s awful decision with a 56-yard Jason Myers field goal to take a shocking 17-16 lead going into the half:

Of course, there’s a long way to go in this matchup between division rivals, and anything can happen when it’s win-or-go-home. In fact, San Francisco would retake a 23-17 lead on their first possession of the second half.

But Ward may still regret this play all offseason if the 49ers — a bona fide Super Bowl contender — don’t come out with the victory.

NFL fans ripped Jimmie Ward for his terrible and costly late hit on Geno Smith

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Athlon Sports

Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.  In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager

The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy