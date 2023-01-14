ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Furner & Gavin Earn MAAC Weekly Honors

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara's Zoe Gavin and John Furner have been named MAAC Women's Swimmer and Men's Diver of the Week, respectively. The conference office announced Wednesday afternoon. On Saturday, Gavin set the pool record and the second-fastest MAAC time in the 100 fly, clocking in at 56.81...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

This Week in Niagara Athletics: Jan. 17-22

Women's Basketball | Twitter | Instagram | Schedule. • The Purple Eagles return home for the first of back-to-back midweek home games when it welcomes Manhattan to the Gallagher Center for a 6 p.m. contest on ESPN+. Men's Basketball | Twitter | Instagram | Schedule | Tickets. • Niagara heads...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Frank Named Men's Golf Head Coach

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara University Associate Vice President for Athletics Simon Gray announced the hiring of Tim Frank as the next head coach of the Purple Eagle men's golf program. "We are excited to welcome Tim Frank to Niagara University," Gray said. "His extensive experience in the golf...
LEWISTON, NY

