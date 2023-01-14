ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs

When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
OPINION: Is Colorado Serious About Wolf Recovery?

Before the wolves have even gotten to Colorado, the hunters and ranchers are already planning the hunting season, and the excuses to justify it. Is Colorado just bringing back wolves to be hunted? What is the reasoning to even consider a hunt before they even arrive? Governor Jared Polis likes to portray himself as pro wildlife but this might be more about appeasing his husband, an animal lover, than supporting real conservation policies.
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado

On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
