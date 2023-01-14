Read full article on original website
Related
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
KRDO
Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs
When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Wet snow brings multiple inches of accumulation to metro
FOX31 has crews all over the state tracking the snow and road conditions.
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Stolen show pigs emphasize Colorado car theft issues
State Representatives tell FOX31 cases like this stress the importance of new legislation around vehicle thefts in Colorado.
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
SNOW TOTALS: Mountain pass gets hit with 36 inches of snow in Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's...
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Is Colorado Serious About Wolf Recovery?
Before the wolves have even gotten to Colorado, the hunters and ranchers are already planning the hunting season, and the excuses to justify it. Is Colorado just bringing back wolves to be hunted? What is the reasoning to even consider a hunt before they even arrive? Governor Jared Polis likes to portray himself as pro wildlife but this might be more about appeasing his husband, an animal lover, than supporting real conservation policies.
94kix.com
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0