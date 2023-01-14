ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

uahchargers.com

UAH Hosts Montevallo Wednesday and West Alabama Saturday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team returns home for two matchups at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall this week with visits from Montevallo on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and West Alabama on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Chargers will be honoring the nation's heroes on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uahchargers.com

Drake and Turner Both Garner GSC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Gulf South Conference announced its weekly men's and women's track & field honorees, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville was represented by both Ijah Drake and Malik Turner as GSC Freshman of the Week. A native of the Rocket City, Drake posted an NCAA provisional...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uahchargers.com

UAH Set for Two GSC Contests at Spragins Hall This Week

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team is back in action at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall with two home games this week against Montevallo on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and West Alabama on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Chargers will be honoring the nation's heroes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Jameson Steward

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
uahchargers.com

Chaney Johnson Named to Bevo Francis Award Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee announced the 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team was represented by Chaney Johnson. The Top 100 Watch List consists of some of the top players from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it

There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
ALABAMA STATE

