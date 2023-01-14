Read full article on original website
uahchargers.com
UAH Hosts Montevallo Wednesday and West Alabama Saturday
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team returns home for two matchups at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall this week with visits from Montevallo on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and West Alabama on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Chargers will be honoring the nation's heroes on...
uahchargers.com
Bellah Machen Scores Season-High 17 Points in Wednesday Loss to Montevallo
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team was tripped up at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall by visiting Montevallo on Wednesday evening by a score of 66-61 in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slides to 3-15 (3-11 GSC), while UM improves to 8-11 (8-7 GSC). Freshman...
uahchargers.com
Drake and Turner Both Garner GSC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Gulf South Conference announced its weekly men's and women's track & field honorees, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville was represented by both Ijah Drake and Malik Turner as GSC Freshman of the Week. A native of the Rocket City, Drake posted an NCAA provisional...
uahchargers.com
UAH Set for Two GSC Contests at Spragins Hall This Week
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team is back in action at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall with two home games this week against Montevallo on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and West Alabama on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Chargers will be honoring the nation's heroes...
Alabama A&M basketball splits matchups against Alabama State in Bridge Builder Classic
The Alabama A&M basketball teams traveled down to Mobile to take on in-state rival Alabama State in the Bridge Builders Classic.
Auburn lands in-state PWO running back Christian Burnette
The Auburn Tigers are rounding out their loaded running back room with an in-state back.
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
Auburn football already going after two 2024 Alabama commits
Since the Auburn football program parted ways with Bryan Harsin in the middle of the 2022 season and then hired Hugh Freeze in late November, the biggest change on the Plains so far has been the action on the recruiting trail. When Freeze took over the program less than a...
Nate Oats: Darius Miles’ previous ‘personal matter’ unrelated to arrest
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday that junior Darius Miles’ four-game absence for a “personal matter” in recent weeks was unrelated to his arrest Sunday for murder. “He actually went back home to [Washington] D.C. to deal with the personal matter that he was...
WSFA
Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
uahchargers.com
Chaney Johnson Named to Bevo Francis Award Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee announced the 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team was represented by Chaney Johnson. The Top 100 Watch List consists of some of the top players from...
Look: Auburn defensive line coach took his group to dinner
Jeremy Garrett is getting to know his defensive linemen.
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
Greenville Advocate
Butler County schools break ground on football stadium, gymnasium, press box
The Butler County School System announced Tuesday work has begun on a long-awaited and much-anticipated football stadium on Greenville High School’s campus, a new gymnasium for McKenzie School, and a new press box at Georgiana School’s Harmon Field. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Friday at the site of Greenville...
Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
