Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
No. 2 Kansas to play at No. 13 Kansas State Tuesday evening
No. 2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0) hits the road to take on No. 13 Kansas State (15-2, 4-1) on Tuesday in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The contest from Bramlage Coliseum will begin at 6 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden on the call.
Central, South and Abilene kick off SIT play on Thursday
With midseason tournament week already in full swing, the Salina Central, Salina South, and Abilene boys' and girls' basketball teams will all open this year's Salina Invitational Tournament with a Thursday matchup. Both brackets will also feature Liberal, Buhler, and Andover while the girl's bracket is filled out by Junction...
Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans.
Healthy Chiefs back to work, eye Jags in divisional round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs spent more than five months battering their bodies in an attempt to not only make the playoffs but also ensure that they would get the AFC's top seed and the first weekend to rest and recover. The reward comes now: They're...
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it's easy to...
Royals announce 2023 Spring Training radio, TV schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their radio and television broadcast schedules for the 2023 Spring Training season. Kansas City’s flagship radio station will broadcast 14 Spring Training games on KCSP-AM. Of those 14 games, 12 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and two will be broadcast on its sister station 1660 The Score.
🎥Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen Interstate 70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay of the address. The massive investment...
Oscar winner, Kan. native points to diversity in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Oscar winning screen writer and Kansas native Kevin Willmott delivered the keynote remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City Monday. He told a large audience at the C.L. Hoover Opera House that Junction City is now an example, " of the multiracial democracy that America want to be. "
Former researcher at KU sentenced in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to time served by a federal judge who said his action did not warrant a prison sentence. Feng “Franklin” Tao was...
Local, area students earn degrees at Graceland University
LAMONI, Iowa - Graceland University has announced the Fall 2022 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between May 31 through Dec. 17, 2022. We congratulate all graduates on their accomplishments and offer our best wishes for success in the future!
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
Dickinson County SO's Hasenbank receives award at KLETC graduation
Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Commencement speaker for the ceremony, United States Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., congratulated the graduates and expressed his deep appreciation for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. “Every day, brave law enforcement officers, like the ones on stage and in the audience today, make many sacrifices to keep our communities across Kansas safe.”
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill
The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0