Green Bay, WI

CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should've Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
sportszion.com

Packers' players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings' exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team's top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL

