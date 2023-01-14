Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 63, Central Valley 15: Braxton Smith (132 pounds), Josh Neiwert (138) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (7-0) with pins in a league win over the visiting Bears (5-2). Yousuf Rahimi (113), Blaine Beard (126) and Danner Smith (182) earned points for Central Valley.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State hoops notebook: Cougars take three-game winning streak into historically difficult road trip
PULLMAN – Riding a hot streak, Washington State looks to pick up a resume-boosting win or two this week during a road trip that’s been historically unpleasant . WSU (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) visits Utah for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes (12-7, 5-3) are on a three-game skid, but they sit at No. 64 in the NCAA NET rankings. WSU meets No. 61 Colorado at the CU Events Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State 2023 football schedule includes home games against Wisconsin, Deion Sanders' Colorado; road games at Washington, UCLA, Oregon
PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount
LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
KHQ Right Now
Lewis and Clark senior Vy Tran overcomes obstacles to pursue dream of college basketball
Like a lot of high school student-athletes, Lewis and Clark guard Vy Tran has faced her share of obstacles in life. So when a major knee injury cut her junior season short last year, she faced the challenge like everything else. With determination and perseverance. Finally healthy, the senior has...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Snellman gets hot, leads Ferris boys over University in key contest; U-Hi girls come back late to edge Saxons
District 8 3A receives just two bids to state this year, making it even more difficult for multiple Greater Spokane League teams to advance to Tacoma. Since Mt. Spokane already owns a league win over Ferris, Tuesday’s showdown between the Saxons and visiting University – which has been on the periphery of the state top-10 rankings all season – became a critical matchup in determining where the hosts sat in the league’s pecking order in district play.
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston woman missing since Jan. 13 found
LEWISTON, Idaho - Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper has been found, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Lewiston police are searching for Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper and are asking the community for information. Sleeper failed to show up to work on Jan. 13, and family and friends have not seen or...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane mayor appoints Patrick Striker as Office of Neighborhood Services Director
Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Patrick Striker, who has deep local organizational leadership experience, to be the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) Director. Striker’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council, which is it expected to consider on Jan. 23. The first day of work...
KHQ Right Now
City of Lewiston under boil order due to reservoir failure
LEWISTON, Idaho - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
KHQ Right Now
St. Charles Catholic School is rebuilt, arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man behind a destructive church fire two years ago was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday. 25-year-old Rios Mirabal pleaded guilty to the arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parish back in March 2021. Since then, the school has been rebuilt. "We're a...
KHQ Right Now
Nazi propaganda flyers left on cars throughout West Central Monday, police say it is free speech
SPOKANE, Wash. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was full of life and love, yet an unknown individual decided to spread hate instead, in the form of Nazi propaganda. On January 16, reports came in of folks across the West Central neighborhood finding Nazi propaganda flyers on their car windshields.
KHQ Right Now
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
KHQ Right Now
1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Where We Come From: Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane shares story of escape from war
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. One Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane, Sabina Andreas, spoke with NonStop Local's Kalae Chock about her experience fleeing from war.
Comments / 0