Cheney, WA

Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 63, Central Valley 15: Braxton Smith (132 pounds), Josh Neiwert (138) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (7-0) with pins in a league win over the visiting Bears (5-2). Yousuf Rahimi (113), Blaine Beard (126) and Danner Smith (182) earned points for Central Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
Washington State hoops notebook: Cougars take three-game winning streak into historically difficult road trip

PULLMAN – Riding a hot streak, Washington State looks to pick up a resume-boosting win or two this week during a road trip that’s been historically unpleasant . WSU (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) visits Utah for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes (12-7, 5-3) are on a three-game skid, but they sit at No. 64 in the NCAA NET rankings. WSU meets No. 61 Colorado at the CU Events Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.
PULLMAN, WA
Washington State 2023 football schedule includes home games against Wisconsin, Deion Sanders' Colorado; road games at Washington, UCLA, Oregon

PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.
PULLMAN, WA
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount

LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
SPOKANE, WA
Reese Snellman gets hot, leads Ferris boys over University in key contest; U-Hi girls come back late to edge Saxons

District 8 3A receives just two bids to state this year, making it even more difficult for multiple Greater Spokane League teams to advance to Tacoma. Since Mt. Spokane already owns a league win over Ferris, Tuesday’s showdown between the Saxons and visiting University – which has been on the periphery of the state top-10 rankings all season – became a critical matchup in determining where the hosts sat in the league’s pecking order in district play.
SPOKANE, WA
Lewiston woman missing since Jan. 13 found

LEWISTON, Idaho - Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper has been found, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Lewiston police are searching for Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper and are asking the community for information. Sleeper failed to show up to work on Jan. 13, and family and friends have not seen or...
LEWISTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
City of Lewiston under boil order due to reservoir failure

LEWISTON, Idaho - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.
LEWISTON, ID
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

