GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: K-156 has reopened in Finney County after a crash involving two semi-trucks hauling cattle. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the first semi was traveling westbound on K-156. The second was making a left turn out of the rest area to head eastbound on K-156 and failed to yield at a stop sign. The second semi turned in front of the first semi, striking the first semi and cutting the trailer in half.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO