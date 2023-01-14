Read full article on original website
2 cattle trucks involved in crash near Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: K-156 has reopened in Finney County after a crash involving two semi-trucks hauling cattle. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the first semi was traveling westbound on K-156. The second was making a left turn out of the rest area to head eastbound on K-156 and failed to yield at a stop sign. The second semi turned in front of the first semi, striking the first semi and cutting the trailer in half.
Dodge City man dies in Clark County crash
It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on 160 Highway, about 2.5 miles east of the U283 junction.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
ulyssesnews.com
Local Man Dies Following Complaint
One man died following an alleged assault reported Thursday at a home in Grant County. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Department responded around 4 p.m. Thursday, January 5, to a home at the Bedrock Mobile Home Park in the 2900 block of West Oklahoma. "Three deputies from our office...
