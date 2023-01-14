ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfxrtv.com

Plastic as art? Entire grocery store created from discards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food items made entirely from discarded plastic bags opens Tuesday to the public, an artist’s non-edible creation calling attention to the dangers of plastic waste. The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and...
