Stillwater, OK

Former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins transferring to Oklahoma State

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Collins became a fan favorite at Michigan State football after rushing for 988 yards back in 2019. On Saturday, he announced that he will be officially taking his services to another program, when he posted on social media that he will be transferring to Oklahoma State.

This is an interesting bit of transfer news, as Collins ultimately makes a relatively lateral move to another major Power-5 program, where he will have an opportunity to showcase his skills on a big stage.

