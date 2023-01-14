Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.
Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
CBS News
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closures in Colorado
Denver's snowstorm is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.
NBC Miami
Cold Start to Week Across South Florida Before Warm Temperatures Make a Return
South Florida is starting the week quite cold Monday before the temperatures will rise in the coming days. Monday morning was the third morning in a row featuring widespread temperatures in the 40s. Keep in mind the average low in Miami on Jan. 16 is 61 degrees. With sunshine, light...
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph-car chase with 11-year-old boy in the passenger seat
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger,...
NOLA.com
Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.
The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
YAHOO!
Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses
On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in. "I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"
NOLA.com
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells...
Gunfire damages another North Carolina substation
The FBI is investigating another North Carolina substation attack. The substation was damaged by apparent gunfire. Renn Cannon, a public safety consultant and former FBI agent, joined CBS News to discuss.
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
Florida citrus growers face challenges from lowest crop yield in more than 80 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s agriculture commissioner said citrus growers are ready to meet the challenges that resulted in the lowest crop yield in over 80 years. Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced Thursday that the latest crop forecast is now worse than the original estimate. The biggest issues were freezes,...
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
wbrz.com
Drones to the rescue? Acadian Ambulance developing plan to deliver quicker aid for patients
BATON ROUGE- Acadian Ambulance thinks it may have a revolutionary plan to get equipment to those in need faster. Ben Swig, the director of Healthcare Innovation at Acadian, says right now there is a struggle hiring first responders, and response times keep getting longer in certain areas. That means people...
Ana Walshe's disappearance: A timeline of events
The husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe will be charged with her murder, an official said. Here is a timeline of events surrounding Walshe's disappearance.
Search warrant released in Idaho student killings
Several red-stained items were taken from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, according to newly-unsealed search warrant documents. Lilia Luciano has more.
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe accused of dismembering body
Prosecutors in Massachusetts have laid out evidence against 47-year-old Brian Walshe, who is charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, and dismembering her body. Nancy Chen has the latest.
Rep. Greg Steube hurt in accident at Florida home
Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, according to his office. The 44-year-old Steube suffered "several injuries" at his property, his office disclosed in social media post. No details were immediately provided on how Steube was hurt, or the extent of his injuries.
fox13news.com
Florida bill could increase penalties for drivers who refuse to take a breath-alcohol test
TAMPA, Fla. - Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a Florida House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They also can face 18-month suspensions if they have previously had their licenses suspended or have been fined for previous refusals.
Why 200 millionaires want higher taxes: Inequality is "eating our world alive"
More than 200 millionaires say they have a message for the corporate executives and billionaires attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week: "Tax the ultra rich." The group, which includes actor Mark Ruffalo and Disney heir Abigail Disney, argues that the rich aren't paying their fair share, allowing them to become even richer while inequality widens across the globe.
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0