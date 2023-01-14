ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.

Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
NOLA.com

Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.

The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
YAHOO!

Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses

On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in. "I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea

MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
CBS News

Rep. Greg Steube hurt in accident at Florida home

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, according to his office. The 44-year-old Steube suffered "several injuries" at his property, his office disclosed in social media post. No details were immediately provided on how Steube was hurt, or the extent of his injuries.
fox13news.com

Florida bill could increase penalties for drivers who refuse to take a breath-alcohol test

TAMPA, Fla. - Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a Florida House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They also can face 18-month suspensions if they have previously had their licenses suspended or have been fined for previous refusals.
CBS News

Why 200 millionaires want higher taxes: Inequality is "eating our world alive"

More than 200 millionaires say they have a message for the corporate executives and billionaires attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week: "Tax the ultra rich." The group, which includes actor Mark Ruffalo and Disney heir Abigail Disney, argues that the rich aren't paying their fair share, allowing them to become even richer while inequality widens across the globe.
