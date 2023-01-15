Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Extra Inning Softball honors Maddie Penta in pitcher rankings
AUBURN, Ala. – Hype continues to grow for Maddie Penta's junior campaign as Extra Inning Softball honored the right-handed threat in its Extra Elite 100: Pitcher Rankings this week. Already receiving a No. 47 overall ranking form the publication, Penta was selected the No. 14 overall pitcher in the...
auburntigers.com
Dontavious Hill posts nation’s No. 2 mark in high jump
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Auburn senior Dontavious Hill won the men's high jump equaling an indoor personal best, junior John Murray is first after four events of the men's heptathlon and the Tigers won the men's distance medley relay to lead the AU track and field team after the first day of competition at the Vanderbilt Invite.
auburntigers.com
No. 7 Auburn with a 197.500 to beat Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – They did the wave, they swag surfed and they roared their approval when Auburn gymnasts earned 10s. Friday Night Heights are back at Neville Arena. Sunisa Lee won three event titles and the all-around competition to lead No. 7 Auburn to a 197.500-196.675 victory Friday over No. 25 Arkansas in the Tigers' home opener.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Swim and Dive hosts rival Alabama in final dual of the season
AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Day means a little bit more on the Plains this week. Auburn Swim and Dive play host to its rival Alabama for the final dual meet of the season for the Tigers. Senior recognition begins at 3:35 p.m. CT inside James E. Martin Aquatic Center....
auburntigers.com
No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 25 Arkansas Friday in home opener
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team kicks off its home schedule this Friday, hosting No. 25 Arkansas in Neville Arena. The 7:30 p.m. CT contest will be televised on SEC Network. "It'll be a lot of fun to be home in Neville Arena," head coach Jeff...
auburntigers.com
Tigers defeat Samford 7-0 in men’s tennis Thursday
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 25 Auburn posted a 7-0 win over the Samford Bulldogs Thursday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. "We were a lot better today," said a pleased Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds. "We came out here to play the ball the way we wanted to, not playing the opponent or the emotions or the pressure – just playing smart percentage tennis.
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis to host Iowa State in home opener on Friday
AUBURN, Ala. – The first dual match of the 2023 season for the 15th ranked Auburn women's tennis team is slated for Friday at noon CT against No. 22 Iowa State. The match will also serve as the team's home opener at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Tigers enter...
auburntigers.com
Auburn comeback falls just short at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn fought back from a 15-point deficit to take a third-quarter lead, but Mississippi State pulled away in the final 10 minutes for a 72-58 Bulldog win Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers shot 80 percent in the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime...
auburntigers.com
Rhett Hobart named Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs at Auburn
Auburn, Ala.— Rhett Hobart has been named Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs at Auburn, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Thursday. Hobart, who previously served as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Mississippi State, will have oversight of all external aspects of Auburn Athletics, including ticketing, marketing, fan engagement, communications, War Eagle Productions and Auburn Sports Properties, among other duties.
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Charlotte McLaughlin
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Our next feature is Charlotte McLaughlin! The Ottawa, Ontario product is a Jumping Seat rider working on a degree with the School of Architecture. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I remember visiting Auburn as...
Comments / 0