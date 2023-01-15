AUBURN, Ala. – No. 25 Auburn posted a 7-0 win over the Samford Bulldogs Thursday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. "We were a lot better today," said a pleased Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds. "We came out here to play the ball the way we wanted to, not playing the opponent or the emotions or the pressure – just playing smart percentage tennis.

