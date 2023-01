ENOSBURG FALLS: David William Grant, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home with his wife, Joyce, and other family members at his side. He was born in St. Albans on November 18, 1939, to Greta (Mitchell) Grant and Clarence W. Grant. Dave attended elementary school in...

ENOSBURG FALLS, VT ・ 12 HOURS AGO