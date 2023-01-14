Read full article on original website
UNCG keeps eye on first place in SoCon as The Citadel visits
Still in pursuit of first-place Samford, UNC Greensboro (11-8, 5-1 SoCon) looks to keep pace in the Southern Conference when it hosts The Citadel on Thursday. THE GAMES AHEAD: UNCG plays just its third SoCon home game in facing the Bulldogs at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans have already played four conference road games and won them all. Of the 12 remaining conference games, seven are at home, including four in a row starting with The Citadel. After Thursday come games against Mercer on Saturday, VMI on Wednesday and Furman one week from Sunday.
ROUNDUP: Hot-shooting Cougars hand Hibriten only its second loss
GIRLS BASKETBALL Alexander Central 51, Hibriten 45: LENOIR—Meredith Wike nailed 4 of 6 3-point shots and 5 of 8 field goal attempts altogether Tuesday night to score a team-high 17 points in Alexander Central’s 51-45 victory over previously once-beaten Hibriten (16-2, 3-1). The Cougars (15-2, 2-2) trailed 21-20...
Greensboro's Mason sets school record with 11 3-pointers
With encouragement from her teammates, support from her family and watching film of own her play to break out of a slump, Karli Mason put her name in the Greensboro College record book with a long-distance shooting spree. The senior from Monroe set a record with 11 3-point baskets in...
WATCH NOW: No. 1 Lake Norman overwhelms Blue Devils
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman is simply on another level right now. The Wildcats (18-0, 6-0) offered a reminder Tuesday night. The state’s top-ranked 4A team blitzed crosstown rival Mooresville with an overwhelming show of force in the opening quarter, building a 26-point lead and never looking back on the way to a 76-38 victory.
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs Mooresville
Scenes from Tuesday night's high school varsity basketball games between Lake Norman and visiting Mooresville. The Wildcats won the boys game 72-62. The top-ranked Lake Norman girls basketball team picked up a 76-38 victory. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (15) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Vehicles struggle in Denver during winter storm, and more of today's top videos
Rush hour traffic came to a crawl in Denver during a winter storm, China's population has declined for the first time in decades, and more of today's top videos.
Boston Marathon bombing survivor to speak at Women's Day Breakfast
When Rebekah Gregory crossed the Boston Marathon finish line, she had no idea her life was about to change forever. Gregory and her 5-year-old son, Noah, were only three feet away when the first bomb of the 2013 Boston Marathon exploded. Gregory’s legs shielded her son from the massive explosion that killed three and injured more than 260. The Boston Marathon bombing claimed Gregory’s leg, but not her spirit.
Community comes together for an Evening with the Chief
A special Evening with the Chief was held at the Mooresville Police Department offering the community the opportunity to hear, as the chief noted, “things they are doing and where we are going” as well as a chance to take a tour of the new facility, which is located on Charlotte Highway. More than 70 people were in attendance for the event which was held before the holidays.
WATCH NOW: I-SS, law enforcement officials address fights that led to explusions
Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, along with top officials from local law enforcement, held a news conference at Oakwood Middle School on Tuesday morning to discuss the events at two high schools that ultimately led to the expulsion of 10 students. “In 2023, we are calling on our parents,...
Iredell officials hear ideas for funding new high school
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners held a joint meeting on Tuesday afternoon with the main, and only, topic of discussion centering around the construction of the school system’s planned new high school in Troutman and how to best alleviate the financial concerns associated with it.
HPCIC partners with I-SS and CATS to produce caregiver training videos
Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) recently partnered with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) on an important project, developing caregiver training videos. With the help of CATS student Emma Deku and her film, animation and graphic design instructor Tanya Topazio, HPCIC helped produce eight...
