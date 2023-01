MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points and West Virginia built a big early lead and outlasted No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night. Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12), whose players slapped hands with the student section after breaking a five-game losing streak.

