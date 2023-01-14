ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso

As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
Police Chief Greg Allen and the impact he had on the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Greg Allen joined the department in 1978 and rose through the ranks. Chief Allen has been El Paso’s police chief since March 2008. He grew up in El Paso and graduated from Bel Air High School and also graduated from UTEP. During Chief...
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
El Paso Acts That Should Perform At The Super Bowl Half Time Show

As soon as football season rolls around, the thing people wonder the most is not which teams will be facing off against each other in the Super Bowl that year. It's who will perform during the Half Time Show. Every year it's a spectacle that people buzz about online; whether it's Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg. People love a good Half Time Show, especially in El Paso.
Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
It’s A Fact: El Paso Admires The Beauty of Mexico & Its Cities

Living In El Paso has one unique feature that many other US cities doesn't have: Mexico is practically right next to door to us. People on the west side get to see the Juarez border on a daily basis & sometimes, I think we take it for granted. We don't truly get to appreciate the other side of the Border unless we go there ourselves.
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
