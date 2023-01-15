Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance

Storm Reid just made her relationship with Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, public when the adorable couple made a red carpet appearance together earlier this week.

The duo attended the premiere of Storm’s new film “Missing” together and were all smiles as they walked hand in hand and posed for photos together at the event.

For the premiere, the starlet was decked out in a feathery Balmain gown with a long train and deep v neckline. The beauty’s college football playing boyfriend matched her fly and donned a black Gucci suit.

The couple was spotted on Instagram serving looks in their fashionable ensembles. Check it out below.

Storm also shared her own photos from her big night on her Instagram page without a caption to let the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

We just love this fashionable couple and their killer styles! Beauties, what do you think about Storm’s recent look?

Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere