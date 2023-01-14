ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Eastern Washington's improved depth key to early lead in Big Sky Conference

When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado play Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado, it will be the first matchup between the two since the Bears eliminated the Eagles from the Big Sky Tournament last March in Boise. Northern Colorado went on to win its semifinal...
Washington State hoops notebook: Cougars take three-game winning streak into historically difficult road trip

PULLMAN – Riding a hot streak, Washington State looks to pick up a resume-boosting win or two this week during a road trip that’s been historically unpleasant . WSU (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) visits Utah for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes (12-7, 5-3) are on a three-game skid, but they sit at No. 64 in the NCAA NET rankings. WSU meets No. 61 Colorado at the CU Events Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Mayor says delaying North Spokane Corridor could cost millions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee's budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the freeway. Woodward spoke...
