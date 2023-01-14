Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Florida A&M 60, MVSU 59
MVSU (2-18) Minton 1-1 1-2 3, Stredic 0-2 0-2 0, Barber 2-4 1-2 5, Brown 5-15 4-4 14, Collins 4-11 8-9 18, Waller 3-6 5-8 13, Washington 0-1 0-1 0, Mosley 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-1 1-2 1, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, R.Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 21-32 59.
impact601.com
Former county supervisor dies in Mississippi house fire
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A man who was the first Black county supervisor elected in Mississippi's Yazoo County has died in a house fire. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells WLBT-TV that Herman Leach died Friday. Sheriff said the 85-year-old Leach was the only person home. He said...
