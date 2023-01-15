Kids and pets usually share a special bond and often stand by each other no matter what. A photo shared on Facebook shows this heartwarming relationship between a 3-year-old boy and his dog. The image, which shows the canine standing by his young friend who was given a timeout, has won many hearts on the internet. The boy's mother, Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the picture of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff dog Dash with the caption: "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone." The picture went viral with more than 52k shares. Speaking to Good Morning America, Smith said: "I just happened to have my phone on me at the time he was in timeout and took the picture.”

