Upworthy
Dog keeps 3-year-old boy company during a timeout in adorable photo: 'Best pal'
Kids and pets usually share a special bond and often stand by each other no matter what. A photo shared on Facebook shows this heartwarming relationship between a 3-year-old boy and his dog. The image, which shows the canine standing by his young friend who was given a timeout, has won many hearts on the internet. The boy's mother, Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the picture of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff dog Dash with the caption: "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone." The picture went viral with more than 52k shares. Speaking to Good Morning America, Smith said: "I just happened to have my phone on me at the time he was in timeout and took the picture.”
Cat Comforts Dog Suffering With Anxiety While Owners Are Away: 'Precious'
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
Sunny, the Dog Who Loves 'Sitting Around Looking Cute' Wins Pet of the Week
This week's pet of the week is shih-poo Sunny, who loves riding in the car, taking walks and having snacks.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Cat Refuses to Give Up Bed To Angry Doberman In Hilarious Video
Viewers were in awe of the cat's insouciant response, with one commenting: ""Only a cat would casually groom themselves while looking down the barrel of a Doberman."
Woman Walking Pit Bull Captures Moment He Finds 2 Lost Puppies in the Woods
"Your dog is so gentle and precious!" one user said.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate
People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
studyfinds.org
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
