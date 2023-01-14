Jaguars' Jamal Agnew, Brandon Scherff active vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars had no surprises on their list of inactives for a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Four of the five players who were listed as questionable by the Jaguars — including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, guard Brandon Scherff, and returner Jamal Agnew — are active Saturday. The only exception is wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who has been a healthy scratch on a weekly basis this season.

Rookie cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown appeared in eight games this season and started one, but was a healthy scratch in the Jaguars’ last four games of the regular season.

The Chargers’ list of inactives also didn’t have any surprises after the team downgraded wide receiver Mike Williams from questionable to out on Friday.

Williams was the only player whose status was up in the air in the Thursday injury report. He led Los Angeles in receiving yards this season with 895. He scored the only touchdown for the Chargers in their 38-10 loss to the Jaguars in September.