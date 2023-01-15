CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO