North Olmsted, OH

cleveland19.com

Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspects break into Euclid car dealership

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects remain on the loose after breaking into a car dealership earlier this month. Euclid police said on Jan. 14, the suspects threw a rock through a window at Spitzer Honda in the 900 block of E. 200th Street. The broken window then gave the...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

