4 teenagers taken into custody after crashing stolen Hyundai into pole in Cleveland
Police: Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen, found in ditch
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
Suspects break into Euclid car dealership
Pedestrian hit by car in Cleveland
Linndale police busted Cleveland man’s window, pointed gun at him during traffic stop, lawsuit says
29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
Mother leaves 3 young children alone in hotel room: Beachwood Police Blotter
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
Euclid man charged for fatal shooting of Cleveland Heights woman
Man dead, 2 arrested after gas station shooting
Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
Man's car shot up in road-rage incident in Akron
Cleveland man shot, killed at East side gas station
Unlucky deer gets stuck in swimming pool on Friday the 13th: Medina Police Blotter
A resident called police at 4:09 p.m. Jan. 13 to report a deer stuck in her swimming pool. The animal had reportedly ripped the liner of the pool when it jumped out, causing the water to flood into a neighbor’s yard. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
