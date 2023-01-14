ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Colonels Add Rutgers Transfer Lucy Malone

RICHMOND, Ky. – Lucy Malone, a libero/defensive specialist who played at Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference last season, has joined the Eastern Kentucky University volleyball program, EKU Head Coach Johnna Bazzani announced today. Malone played in 30 matches during the 2022 season at Rutgers. The Louisville, Kentucky native...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Michael Moreno And Isaiah Cozart Earn ASUN Weekly Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. – Michael Moreno was chosen as the ASUN Conference Player of the Week and Isaiah Cozart earned ASUN Newcomer of the Week honors, the league announced today from its Atlanta headquarters. The two central Kentucky natives led the Colonels to wins over second place Florida Gulf Coast...
RICHMOND, KY

