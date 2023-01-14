Six healthcare workers consistently worked through their lunch breaks without being paid, according to federal authorities. Now their Michigan employer owes them back pay. A U.S. Department of Labor investigation into Safe Haven Assisting Living of Haslett LLC found that from about August 2020 through December 2021, the facility’s new owner “automatically deducted meal breaks from employees’ paid time and did not pay the affected workers when they worked during their breaks,” according to a Jan 17 news release.

