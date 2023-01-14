Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
I was adopted. California should help more people like me find their birth parents | Opinion
I was adopted when I was 6 days old. That was the day I won the lottery: Two fabulous people took me into their home and provided a loving environment in which I never longed for anything. I ultimately built a successful life and started my own family. But like...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom says 95% of Texans pay more than Californians in taxes. But is he correct?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proclaimed that “95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”. But is that true? Some Sacramento Bee sleuthing concludes that, well, Newsom’s statement cannot be independently verified. Asked to provide a source for the assertion, Newsom’s office cited a 2018 study by the Institute...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caregivers worked through lunch without pay, feds say. Now Michigan company owes them
Six healthcare workers consistently worked through their lunch breaks without being paid, according to federal authorities. Now their Michigan employer owes them back pay. A U.S. Department of Labor investigation into Safe Haven Assisting Living of Haslett LLC found that from about August 2020 through December 2021, the facility’s new owner “automatically deducted meal breaks from employees’ paid time and did not pay the affected workers when they worked during their breaks,” according to a Jan 17 news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California school district transitioned child without telling parent, lawsuit alleges
A conservative legal group has filed a lawsuit against the superintendent and school board members for the Chico Unified School District, alleging that a district employee helped a fifth grade student transition their gender identity without informing the child’s parent. The Center for American Liberty, founded by attorney Harmeet...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
19-year-old was given lottery ticket for Christmas, then they ‘started screaming’
An early Christmas present left the 19-year-old recipient — and the gift giver — in a state of shock. It was a gift that could have left the Michigan woman empty handed. Instead, the Lucky 7s Fast Cash lottery ticket she received was a jackpot winner. “I was...
Comments / 0