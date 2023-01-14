Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans
The Star's Bruce Pascoe has projected starting lineups, the latest storylines and pertinent information ahead of No. 11 Arizona's home matchup with USC on Thursday at 7 p.m. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar...
Eastern Progress
Arizona's 2023 football schedule released; Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Stanford
The dates for the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 football schedule in 2023 were unveiled Wednesday. In Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era, after finishing 2022 with a 5-7 record, Arizona will open up Pac-12 play on the road at Stanford on Sept. 23. That follows a three-game nonconference schedule that features the season opener against Northern Arizona in Tucson, followed by the road opener at Mississippi State and a home contest against UTEP.
Eastern Progress
Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor
The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn point guard and Oregon Ducks signee, skyrockets in updated Rivals rankings
Rivals is unveiling its updated class of 2023 basketball recruiting rankings this week - with several players expected to rise or fall based on the start of their senior seasons. So, it should come as no surprise that West Linn (Oregon) star and Oregon Ducks signee Jackson Shelstad is ...
Eastern Progress
Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one...
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Yamhill, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Yamhill. The Rainier Jr/Sr High School basketball team will have a game with Yamhill-Carlton High School on January 16, 2023, 18:00:00. The Rainier Jr/Sr High School basketball team will have a game with Yamhill-Carlton High School on January 16, 2023, 19:30:00.
KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
kptv.com
Reser Stadium renovations nearing completion in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the start of the demolition of Reser Stadium; the new and improved home of the Beavers is being designed with the fan in mind. There will be press boxes, suites, game operations and coaches’ booths. Then on the club level,...
tourcounsel.com
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT OPENING GETTING CLOSER
Topp-It is now likely two weeks or so away from opening for business. A sign was placed on the building last week, and paving on the property appears complete. The new Roseburg business plans to sell pizza, wraps, salads and breakfast offerings from its location across from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. Orders will be able to be placed in-person at the drive through or online at: https://toppitexpress.com/
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Ask Extension: Who is making these holes in my yard, and how do I stop them?
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are always still questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: I have many holes in my garden where I know...
