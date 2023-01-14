ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

The Star's Bruce Pascoe has projected starting lineups, the latest storylines and pertinent information ahead of No. 11 Arizona's home matchup with USC on Thursday at 7 p.m. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona's 2023 football schedule released; Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Stanford

The dates for the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 football schedule in 2023 were unveiled Wednesday. In Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era, after finishing 2022 with a 5-7 record, Arizona will open up Pac-12 play on the road at Stanford on Sept. 23. That follows a three-game nonconference schedule that features the season opener against Northern Arizona in Tucson, followed by the road opener at Mississippi State and a home contest against UTEP.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor

The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one...
TUCSON, AZ
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Reser Stadium renovations nearing completion in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the start of the demolition of Reser Stadium; the new and improved home of the Beavers is being designed with the fan in mind. There will be press boxes, suites, game operations and coaches’ booths. Then on the club level,...
CORVALLIS, OR
tourcounsel.com

Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)

Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
SILVERTON, OR
Emerald Media

Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs

The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TOPP-IT OPENING GETTING CLOSER

Topp-It is now likely two weeks or so away from opening for business. A sign was placed on the building last week, and paving on the property appears complete. The new Roseburg business plans to sell pizza, wraps, salads and breakfast offerings from its location across from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. Orders will be able to be placed in-person at the drive through or online at: https://toppitexpress.com/
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
ROSEBURG, OR
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE

