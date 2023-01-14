ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Four Student-Athletes Honored by Conference

TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and four Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from four programs have been recognized. Among them were twp Performers of the Week and two Rookies of the Week. Shannon Brown (So., Pasadena, MD / Archbishop Spalding) - Women's Swimmer...
Late Surge Propels Men's Basketball to Victory

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. - Dom Black scored 16 points, including five of the final 10 points, as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team withstood Bard College 53-44 in Liberty League action. The Engineers up their record to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference, while the Raptors fall to 5-10 and 2-6.
