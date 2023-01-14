Entrepreneur to Launch Revolutionary ‘Influence-Her Summit’ Inspired by Followers, Craving Treats, Business Tips

Read full article on original website
Meet the Coach Helping Black Female Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears
Through her practical coaching, actionable steps, and proven strategies, Priscilla Raquel shows you how to go beyond the goal and reach your dreams of being an entrepreneur. As the founder of a financial empowerment platform called Posh University, she is a passionate entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and mentor featured in many news outlets as a leading voice in the black entrepreneurial community.
Meet The Woman Helping Women Entrepreneurs Change Their Brain To Increase Income
The poverty crisis is increasing like never before. With events such as the pandemic, inflation and jobs being at risk the pressure on individual’s everyday way of life is in jeopardy. The coaching industry is in the perfect position to help. Coaching is designed according to Dr. Faith Abraham to enhance the quality of life for anyone who engages with it.
GoodFeed, a Social Wellness Network for Women, Supports Women Telling Their Stories
(NEW YORK)— Hero Media, a 100% Black-owned digital media and technology company committed to building digital communities around culture while supporting those that create it, today announced the launch of Goodfeed.com, the first women’s social-wellness network. As a new Black-owned online community and social media platform, Goodfeed.com is...
John Legend Launches ‘Affordable and Accessible’ Personal Care Brand For ‘Melanin-Rich Skin’
John Legend is the latest famous face to toss his hat into the celebrity skincare ring. But the EGOT winner is explaining why his brand is different from all the rest. Legend sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE, where the award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur dished on the launch of his personal care brand Loved01 and its special focus on those with melanin-rich skin. The Glory singer admits “everybody is doing a skincare line,” when it comes to the large number of celebrity-backed skin products on the market.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Black Mom Quits Six Figure Job, Partners With 11-Year-Old Daughter to Launch Self-Care Retreat at Essence Fest
Meet Dr. Toscha L. Dickerson and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, the mom-and-daughter duo that will be hosting a self-care retreat in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend. As an international speaker, best-selling author, and Certified Clarity and Stress Management Coach, Dr. Dickerson is intentional about providing women with the...
J Hackett- Former Felon and Founder of 6 Figure Grants, Launches Grant Suite Software to Help Minorities Gain Greater Access to Funding
Coaching has had a great deal of influence over J Hackett‘s mindset. He wonders if he had a savvy business advisor years ago, maybe he could have taken a different path in life. An easier path. A route that didn’t take a detour to prison. Since finalizing his sentence...
Celebrity Health Coach Koya Webb Encourages Community to Achieve Holistic Wellness This Year
This is a sign that it’s time to balance your mind, body, and spirit. Health and wellness coaches are extending their practices, encouraging their communities to enhance their lifestyles and become more grounded by modeling healthier habits that everyone can incorporate into their new year routines. Stretching her expertise...
No Limits! Master P and Snoop Dogg Land First Black-Owned Cereal Company National Distribution Deal
Master P and Snoop Dogg are in the history-making business. The rappers-turned-moguls recently signed a national distribution deal with Post Consumer Brands for their breakfast food products Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods. On January 16, Master P uploaded a video of himself commemorating the partnership with the company’s staff in...
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Extends 15 Minutes of Fame by Competing in ‘Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations’
Tessica Brown, also known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl,” went viral two years ago when she released videos on social media revealing that she used Gorilla Glue to lay down her hair after she ran out of hair spray. She had to have surgery to remove the toxic...
Celebrity Connection: ‘Boris and Nicole’ Encourage Health and Wellness Through COVID-19 Campaign
Celebrity couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker are reaching out to Inland Empire’s African American residents through a series of public service announcements (PSAs) that encourage navigating family health matters, including COVID-19 vaccines. Actors/entrepreneurs Kodjoe and Parker, currently starring on ABC’s “Station 19” and HBO Max’s “And Just...
