ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Weather triggers major mudslides in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KERO) — The extreme weather is being blamed for triggering a major mudslide up in the hills of Berkeley on Mon, Jan 16. Marjorie Cruz says her husband woke her up early Monday morning to tell her they had to get out as a wall of mud pushed into their living room.
BERKELEY, CA
beyondchron.org

Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?

The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews work to repair sinkhole on Moraga Way in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. The good news: the sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads — Moraga Way. The bad news: there are only two […]
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville

Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
HAWAII STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

Human skeleton found in building on UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said. It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued

BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Car vandals strike San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, 23 cars damaged

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cow Hollow residents were dismayed to discover that someone vandalized nearly two dozen cars in their San Francisco neighborhood overnight. “Shattering news in our quiet Cow Hollow neighborhood! 23 cars were vandalized,” one neighbor told KRON4. One or more vandals targeted cars that were parked on Filbert, Webster, Pierce, and Union streets late […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions

NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
NOVATO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy