Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Weather triggers major mudslides in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KERO) — The extreme weather is being blamed for triggering a major mudslide up in the hills of Berkeley on Mon, Jan 16. Marjorie Cruz says her husband woke her up early Monday morning to tell her they had to get out as a wall of mud pushed into their living room.
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
Crews work to repair sinkhole on Moraga Way in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. The good news: the sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads — Moraga Way. The bad news: there are only two […]
Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
Second mudslide in 2 days impacts California commuter train
The ACE commuter train was not operating on Wednesday due to a mudslide.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills
BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
Human skeleton found in building on UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY, Calif. — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said. It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
Car vandals strike San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, 23 cars damaged
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cow Hollow residents were dismayed to discover that someone vandalized nearly two dozen cars in their San Francisco neighborhood overnight. “Shattering news in our quiet Cow Hollow neighborhood! 23 cars were vandalized,” one neighbor told KRON4. One or more vandals targeted cars that were parked on Filbert, Webster, Pierce, and Union streets late […]
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
Here's what the average 2-bedroom apartment in SF goes for now: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $3,950 a month, according to a report from Zumper. The median rent for a studio is now at $2,195 the report states, while a 1-bedroom goes for $2,950 on average. Apartments in the Mission tended to go for below […]
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
Comments / 0