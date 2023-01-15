Read full article on original website
Finding purpose: How physicians can craft meaningful careers in medicine [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we speak with David Danhauer, a seasoned pediatrician and former CMIO. Throughout his career, he has had the opportunity to gain a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as he approaches retirement, he reflects on his journey with gratitude. He shares his insights on what it takes to create a fulfilling and meaningful career in medicine, drawing on his experiences running his own clinic, collaborating with peers at the national level, and serving as chairperson of the HIMSS physician group. Listen in as he offers valuable advice for fellow physicians looking to make a positive impact in their profession.
Healing hearts: the power of authentic connection in medicine [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we speak with Elizabeth LaRusso, a psychiatrist who shares her experiences and insights on the importance of cultivating meaningful connections and holding space for others. She discusses the challenges of learning to hold space for oneself in the face of suffering and offers advice for fellow doctors on how to honor vulnerability, empathize with emotions, and support each other through shared acceptance. Join us as we explore the power of authentic connection in healing and growth.
How to recognize and stop gaslighting in your relationships
An excerpt from The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide: Your Personal Journey Toward Healing from Emotional Abuse. Gaslighting is insidiously pervasive in today’s culture. We are inundated by an onslaught of news and information that we’re aware might not be accurate. In such a climate, we are presented with more occasions to question what we know and consequently are more vulnerable to gaslighting than ever.
A mundane ultrasound? The emotional weight of diagnostic tests.
The word mundane is defined as an occurrence that is very ordinary and, therefore, not interesting. However, what may be mundane for one may be monumental for another, especially if one’s health is in question. An ultrasound provides needed information to trained medical personnel for the evaluation of the...
A couple’s journey with a rare neurodegenerative disorder
It was in 2012 that I started to realize that my wife Jennifer’s memory lapses were a significant sign to be taken seriously. That insight set us on a four-year journey, during which we engaged four neurologists in our quest for an answer. At last, Dr. Brent Fogel at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA diagnosed Jennifer with adult polyglucosan body disease (APBD), an ultra-rare, neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a deficiency of glycogen branching enzyme, resulting in the accumulation of polyglucosan bodies in muscles, nerves, and various other tissues. The polyglucosan bodies are particularly toxic to neurons, causing progressive central and peripheral nervous system degeneration. This manifests as trouble urinating (neurogenic bladder), stiff and weak legs that impair walking, numbness in the legs, fatigue, and in some cases, cognitive decline.
