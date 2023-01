Richard Lloyd Gray age 65 of Porterville, peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 9, 2023, after an extended battle with cancer. Rick was born on January 6, 1958, in Porterville, California. He is preceded in death by his parents Wanda and James Gray, as well as his sister Pamela Lewis and is survived by his two older brothers, Jim Gray, Jerry Gray and his younger sister, Cathy Castenada.

