middlebury.edu
Moore’s Hat Trick Lifts Middlebury Past #5 Norwich In Thrilling OT Victory
Middlebury's Nolan Moore scored just 1:22 into overtime, lifting the Panthers to a 3-2 victory over in-state rival #5 Norwich. Moore tallied all three goals during the win, as Middlebury handed the Cadets their fourth loss of the season. HIGHLIGHTS. The hosts had a good chance to score with 4:56...
middlebury.edu
Women’s Basketball Edges St. Lawrence 70-61
The Middlebury women's basketball team utilized a strong opening half and held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid for a 70-61 victory over host St. Lawrence. The visitors raced out to an early lead in the first quarter, grabbing a 10-3 advantage on a jumper by Augusta Dixon with 6:29 left.
middlebury.edu
Nawrocki Tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week
Middlebury women's hockey forward Britt Nawrocki has been tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week. The first year played a role in half of the Panther goals this week, as the team picked up two conference victories. The accolade is the first of Nawrocki's career. HIGHLIGHTS. Nawrocki scored the lone goal...
middlebury.edu
Field Work: Environmental Policy student Rachel Herring Studies Energy Sovereignty for Tribal Nations
As Rachel Herring completes her last semester of the International Environmental Policy program, she’s already thinking about how to increase indigenous voices in the policymaking process. A member of the Choctaw Nation, Herring grew up in Ojai, California. She says her graduate studies have highlighted a tension between the...
