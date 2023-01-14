ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

middlebury.edu

Women’s Basketball Edges St. Lawrence 70-61

The Middlebury women's basketball team utilized a strong opening half and held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid for a 70-61 victory over host St. Lawrence. The visitors raced out to an early lead in the first quarter, grabbing a 10-3 advantage on a jumper by Augusta Dixon with 6:29 left.
Nawrocki Tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week

Middlebury women's hockey forward Britt Nawrocki has been tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week. The first year played a role in half of the Panther goals this week, as the team picked up two conference victories. The accolade is the first of Nawrocki's career. HIGHLIGHTS. Nawrocki scored the lone goal...
