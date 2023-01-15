Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Alabama Tennis Teams Release Full Home Schedules
The University of Alabama tennis teams have released their full home schedules for the 2023 spring season. The men's first home match was a dual match that took place on Jan. 14 against Samford and Mercer at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The men are off to a 2-0 start to the season with a 7-0 win over Samford and a 6-1 victory against Mercer. It was the sixth consecutive year that the team swept its season opening doubleheader.
Vanderbilt Coach Talks About Darius Miles in His Pregame Speech
The circumstances under which Alabama's basketball game against Vanderbilt took place on Tuesday had Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse speaking about Darius Miles both pre and post-game. Stackhouse said he wanted to highlight the circumstances surrounding Alabama to his team prior to the game. The actions of Miles and his co-suspect,...
Tide Hoops Tops Commodores in Nashville
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team downed the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville by a score of 78-66 on Tuesday. The victory was hard fought in an arena that has given the Tide fits in the past. Alabama built a comfortable lead over the Commodores at points in the game, but ultimately had to survive a late Vanderbilt rally.
Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
Alabama Gymnast Wins SEC Freshman of the Week
Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux has won SEC Gymnastics Freshman of the Week. She received the weekly honors after her performance in Alabama's 196.475-195.575 win against Arkansas on Friday evening. "Gladieux, a freshman from Greensboro, N.C., captured a pair of second-place finishes to help her squad earn the win at No....
Alabama Softball Makes Top Ten in Preseason Poll
Team 27 is ranked No. 6 in the 2023 D1Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning. Nine SEC teams made the rankings, only one sitting ahead of the Crimson Tide. Joining Alabama in the poll is Florida at No. 5, Arkansas at No. 9, Georgia at No. 10, Tennessee at No. 12, Kentucky at No. 16, LSU at No. 17, Auburn at No. 19, and Ole Miss at No. 25.
Noah Clowney wins ANOTHER Hard Hat
In Alabama's 106-66 rout of the LSU Tigers, Noah Clowney earned the Hard Hat Award, his 5th of the season. Clowney has been playing at an elite level all season, winning two SEC freshman of the week honors and averaging slightly under a double-double. The Spartanburg, SC native, continued his...
Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Fifth Time
Brandon Miller has put together one of the best starts to a collegiate basketball in program history, regardless of age or experience. The 20 year-old freshman won SEC Freshman for the fifth time on Monday for his performances against No. 15 Arkansas and LSU. Miller averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists against the divisional rivals.
Is Hockey Coming to Tuscaloosa?
The Alabama Crimson Tide club hockey team is starting a campaign to get an ice skating rink on campus. Currently, the team plays at Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham Ala. Pelham is south of Birmingham and an hour's drive away from Tuscaloosa Ala. So just to practice, these players have to drive an hour out to Pelham and an hour back to campus.
Nate Oats Leans on NFL Hall of Famer For Advice For Program
It's been a challenging week for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program after forward Darius Miles was arrested for capitol murder. The Crimson Tide's basketball team is in the middle of a historic season that currently sees the program ranked No. 4 in the nation. This unprecedented situation has compelled...
Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
The 2022 Alabama Football Team: A Season of “What could’ve been”
After Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia, many fans and media members believed that Nick Saban and Alabama were going to go into the 2022 season with a vengeance, looking to earn back their spot as the champions of college football. And these assumptions certainly didn't come out of thin air....
Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The junior has been at the Capstone for three seasons and has seen time in 24 games. He's recorded eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and has seen time in the running back position with seven rushing attempts for 16 yards.
Alabama Lineman Finds New Home in SEC East
The Alabama Crimson Tide saw several players enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Most of the former Alabama players have already announced their new homes. Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has taken to Twitter on Monday to announce he will be transferring to the...
Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
Derrick Henry Praises Josh Jacobs For Winning Rushing Title
Former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs won the 2022 NFL Rushing Crown as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry finished as the runner-up. Both players were stars for Alabama with Henry shining back in 2015 and Jacobs breaking records in 2018. In...
Hoover Victorious Over TCHS In Top 10 Matchup
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats were defeated 83-62 by the Hoover Bucs on Friday night. The Bucs had five players reach double figures, led by sophomores Dewayne Brown II (20 points, 6 blocks), Salim London (13 points), Jarett Fairley (13 points), junior Elijah Thomas (12 points), and senior Elijah Herron (10 points). Senior Collin McDaniel and junior Andrew Winegarden led the Wildcats with 11 points each.
Two Former Alabama Players Eliminated From NFL Playoffs
The Miami Dolphins had a rough 2022 season with the injury of Tua Tagovailoa's back in Week 4 that had an obvious impact on the season. The former Alabama quarterback did make a quick return to the field in late October, but got injured again later in the season, leading to Tagovailoa missing the NFL Playoffs.
Former Tide, NFL Football Star Christian Miller Hosts Grand Opening of The Good Feet in Tuscaloosa
The Good Feet Tuscaloosa is now open to the public after celebrating its grand opening with former Alabama and NFL football star Christian Miller Saturday. According to a release, the Goof Feet Store is a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports. The Tuscaloosa location is the...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0