Team 27 is ranked No. 6 in the 2023 D1Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning. Nine SEC teams made the rankings, only one sitting ahead of the Crimson Tide. Joining Alabama in the poll is Florida at No. 5, Arkansas at No. 9, Georgia at No. 10, Tennessee at No. 12, Kentucky at No. 16, LSU at No. 17, Auburn at No. 19, and Ole Miss at No. 25.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO