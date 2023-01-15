ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Tennis Teams Release Full Home Schedules

The University of Alabama tennis teams have released their full home schedules for the 2023 spring season. The men's first home match was a dual match that took place on Jan. 14 against Samford and Mercer at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The men are off to a 2-0 start to the season with a 7-0 win over Samford and a 6-1 victory against Mercer. It was the sixth consecutive year that the team swept its season opening doubleheader.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Vanderbilt Coach Talks About Darius Miles in His Pregame Speech

The circumstances under which Alabama's basketball game against Vanderbilt took place on Tuesday had Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse speaking about Darius Miles both pre and post-game. Stackhouse said he wanted to highlight the circumstances surrounding Alabama to his team prior to the game. The actions of Miles and his co-suspect,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Hoops Tops Commodores in Nashville

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team downed the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville by a score of 78-66 on Tuesday. The victory was hard fought in an arena that has given the Tide fits in the past. Alabama built a comfortable lead over the Commodores at points in the game, but ultimately had to survive a late Vanderbilt rally.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Gymnast Wins SEC Freshman of the Week

Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux has won SEC Gymnastics Freshman of the Week. She received the weekly honors after her performance in Alabama's 196.475-195.575 win against Arkansas on Friday evening. "Gladieux, a freshman from Greensboro, N.C., captured a pair of second-place finishes to help her squad earn the win at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Makes Top Ten in Preseason Poll

Team 27 is ranked No. 6 in the 2023 D1Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning. Nine SEC teams made the rankings, only one sitting ahead of the Crimson Tide. Joining Alabama in the poll is Florida at No. 5, Arkansas at No. 9, Georgia at No. 10, Tennessee at No. 12, Kentucky at No. 16, LSU at No. 17, Auburn at No. 19, and Ole Miss at No. 25.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Noah Clowney wins ANOTHER Hard Hat

In Alabama's 106-66 rout of the LSU Tigers, Noah Clowney earned the Hard Hat Award, his 5th of the season. Clowney has been playing at an elite level all season, winning two SEC freshman of the week honors and averaging slightly under a double-double. The Spartanburg, SC native, continued his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Fifth Time

Brandon Miller has put together one of the best starts to a collegiate basketball in program history, regardless of age or experience. The 20 year-old freshman won SEC Freshman for the fifth time on Monday for his performances against No. 15 Arkansas and LSU. Miller averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists against the divisional rivals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Hockey Coming to Tuscaloosa?

The Alabama Crimson Tide club hockey team is starting a campaign to get an ice skating rink on campus. Currently, the team plays at Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham Ala. Pelham is south of Birmingham and an hour's drive away from Tuscaloosa Ala. So just to practice, these players have to drive an hour out to Pelham and an hour back to campus.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The junior has been at the Capstone for three seasons and has seen time in 24 games. He's recorded eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and has seen time in the running back position with seven rushing attempts for 16 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lineman Finds New Home in SEC East

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw several players enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Most of the former Alabama players have already announced their new homes. Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has taken to Twitter on Monday to announce he will be transferring to the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Hoover Victorious Over TCHS In Top 10 Matchup

The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats were defeated 83-62 by the Hoover Bucs on Friday night. The Bucs had five players reach double figures, led by sophomores Dewayne Brown II (20 points, 6 blocks), Salim London (13 points), Jarett Fairley (13 points), junior Elijah Thomas (12 points), and senior Elijah Herron (10 points). Senior Collin McDaniel and junior Andrew Winegarden led the Wildcats with 11 points each.
HOOVER, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Two Former Alabama Players Eliminated From NFL Playoffs

The Miami Dolphins had a rough 2022 season with the injury of Tua Tagovailoa's back in Week 4 that had an obvious impact on the season. The former Alabama quarterback did make a quick return to the field in late October, but got injured again later in the season, leading to Tagovailoa missing the NFL Playoffs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

