ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today

The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 85, Georgia 71

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 13-5, 3-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 131-27 advantage in the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
voiceofmotown.com

Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge

Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff. Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy