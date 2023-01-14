Read full article on original website
Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today
The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
Kentucky outbattles Georgia 85-71 thanks to career night from Oscar Tshiebwe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After an impressive win against the AP-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the Kentucky Men’s Basketball team returned home to Rupp Arena Tuesday night to try to turn it into a winning streak, with the Georgia Bulldogs standing in their way. Another hard fought game, with...
Kentucky cracks NCAA Tournament field (just barely) in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology update
Kentucky struggled in the first half against Georgia on Tuesday night in Lexington. But, behind an incredible 37-point, 24-rebound effort from reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, the Wildcats pulled away in the second half to take down the Bulldogs. Now they’re being rewarded for that win in...
Game Notes: Kentucky 85, Georgia 71
Below are game notes from Kentucky's 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 13-5, 3-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 131-27 advantage in the ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Terrific second half. First half, they were beating us on the bounce and we had to tighten up the defense. My error was, I ...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe
Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
5-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Chooses North Carolina Over Kentucky
Kentucky has lost out on one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — has announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over the Wildcats and Arkansas. He is rated as the ...
After visiting Vols again, Top247 WR says 'I really like Tennessee now'
A highly ranked Class of 2024 wide receiver visited Tennessee last weekend for the first time under coach Josh Heupel and came away impressed.
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
KHSAA football realignment affects all 21 high school teams in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will compete in six classes during the 2023 and 2024 playoffs under the statewide realignment approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control elected to adopt a two-year alignment and plans to adjust the classifications once again...
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge
Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff. Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know...
1 Kentucky City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
