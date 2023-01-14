ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Magnusson Selected MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University men's track and field student-athlete Baldvin Magnusson (Akureyri, Iceland-Hull University) has once again been selected the Mid-American Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced today, Jan. 18. It marks the fourth time in his career Magnusson has collected the weekly academic honor.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Gymnastics Travels to Iowa State, Hosts Ball State This Week

Date Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) Date Sunday, Jan. 22 | 1 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team will travel to Ames, Iowa, this Friday, Jan. 20, to compete at the Iowa State Triangular with UC Davis before returning home to host conference opponent Ball State University Sunday, Jan. 22, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Friday's meet is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) while Sunday's home opener will begin at 2 p.m.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy