Date Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) Date Sunday, Jan. 22 | 1 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team will travel to Ames, Iowa, this Friday, Jan. 20, to compete at the Iowa State Triangular with UC Davis before returning home to host conference opponent Ball State University Sunday, Jan. 22, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Friday's meet is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) while Sunday's home opener will begin at 2 p.m.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO