Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
Related
Coffee Middle Boys Win in Area 6 Tournament
Tuesday night in the Area 6 middle school basketball tournament Coffee County Middle hosted Warren County Middle. The Raiders were able to pull off the 36-32 win and earned a berth in the championship game on Friday. Marc Rollman scored 9 points, and Brody Sizemore added 8 points for Coffee...
Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders Win in Area-AAA Tournament Action
Coach David Vinson’s middle schoolers cruised to a win on Monday night over Harris Middle, 40-25 to earn a berth in the championship game on Thursday. Coffee Middle, playing on their home court, got 14 points from Lilly Matherne and another solid defensive effort to improve to 18-3 on the season. Kaysen Morgan added 7 points, followed by Jaydee and Jenslee Nogodula with 6 each.
Lady Cats win 9th straight, Wildcats Drop Another Close Contest
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats pushed their win streak to 9 with a 55-39 win over district rival Lawrence County Tuesday night at home. Tullahoma turned in one of their most complete performances of the season playing tenacious defense and hitting 10 threes. Lilly Melton scored 15 off the bench to pace the Lady Cats. Alivia Bowen (14) and McLayne Bobo (11) also fished in double figures and Lucy Nutt hit three timely triples to finish with 9 points. Katie Criswell led Lawrence County with a game high 16 points.
atozsports.com
A perfect option for the Tennessee Vols entered the transfer portal on Monday and UT needs to pounce
Another day, another great transfer portal option for the Tennessee Vols. It seems like every day there’s a new defensive back that enters the NCAA transfer portal that would be perfect for Tennessee. And that was the case once again on Monday. TCU defensive back D’Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
Coffee County Results from Tuesday’s Mat Action
Coffee County High School (Girls) vs. Mt. Juliet (Girls) @ Coffee County, Moore County on 01/17/2023. Mt. Juliet (Girls) (MTJG) 12.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 0.0. 145: Julia Jirka (MTJG) over Delainee Driver (COFG) (Fall 0:19) 152: Julia Jirka (MTJG) over Estrella Howard (COFG) (Fall 0:54) Coffee County...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Middle TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake
The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of Putnam County, was found floating in the water at Center Hill Lake.
fox17.com
Man, 24, killed after crashing into Nashville building
UPDATE (11:44 a.m.) - The driver who died after crashing into a building in Nashville has been identified, say police. The man behind the steering wheel of the Ford Crown Victoria was 24-year-old Sidney Wilson, according to officers. Police say Wilson drove into opposing lanes of traffic before entering the...
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville
20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
WSMV
Elderly man rescued after car submerged in Wilson Co. creek
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man is lucky to be alive after driving into a creek Tuesday morning in Wilson County. An 85-year-old man was driving along Baldy Ford Road about 9:45 a.m. when he tried to cross Fall Creek before his car was swept away. “When we...
Rattle and Snap Plantation is Retirement Project of Love
In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. They wanted a home where they could place the extensive collection and have an opportunity to preserve history. They found Rattle and Snap Plantation, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, not too long after it just missed going on the auction block. Then owner Amon Carter Evans defaulted on a loan and the home was but an hour away from going into foreclosure when Evans was able to make a deal with the bank.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0