LSU’s offense continues to be an issue with seemingly no end in sight as another struggling effort scoring the ball led to a 67-49 home loss to visiting top 25 Auburn. The words are hard to find as the purple and gold slide to a fifth straight SEC defeat with no real improvement in its difficult start to SEC play. LSU continued to be stuck in the mud for much of the game offensively. This is a group that really struggles playing through contact and scoring at the rim in the half court and it showed with a 25.9% shooting effort in the opening 20 minutes.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO