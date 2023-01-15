Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
LSU offense showing no signs of improvement in 67-49 home loss to Auburn
LSU’s offense continues to be an issue with seemingly no end in sight as another struggling effort scoring the ball led to a 67-49 home loss to visiting top 25 Auburn. The words are hard to find as the purple and gold slide to a fifth straight SEC defeat with no real improvement in its difficult start to SEC play. LSU continued to be stuck in the mud for much of the game offensively. This is a group that really struggles playing through contact and scoring at the rim in the half court and it showed with a 25.9% shooting effort in the opening 20 minutes.
Transfer portal trend forming for LSU football that can't be overlooked
LSU is watching a trend unfold that just can't be glossed over. With quarterback Walker Howard’s decision to transfer to Ole Miss after one season, the Tigers lose another talented young prospect to an SEC West foe. But Howard’s decision isn’t the first nor should it be expected to be the last of its kind.
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
Inside a transfer Crystal Ball pick for LSU
Breaking down a Crystal Ball pick for LSU.
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
Darius Miles' attorney releases statement after murder arrest
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles released a statement through his defense attorney after he was arrested on a capital murder charge Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday...
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim
More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
