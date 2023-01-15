ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LSU offense showing no signs of improvement in 67-49 home loss to Auburn

LSU’s offense continues to be an issue with seemingly no end in sight as another struggling effort scoring the ball led to a 67-49 home loss to visiting top 25 Auburn. The words are hard to find as the purple and gold slide to a fifth straight SEC defeat with no real improvement in its difficult start to SEC play. LSU continued to be stuck in the mud for much of the game offensively. This is a group that really struggles playing through contact and scoring at the rim in the half court and it showed with a 25.9% shooting effort in the opening 20 minutes.
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim

More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
