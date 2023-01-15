Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Darius Miles unaware of initial statement, hires Tuscaloosa firm
Former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was unaware of a statement made on his behalf Sunday and will now be represented by Turner Law Group of Tuscaloosa. Miles was one of two men charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting on The Strip on Sunday. Earlier this...
Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Darius Miles' attorney releases statement after murder arrest
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles released a statement through his defense attorney after he was arrested on a capital murder charge Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday...
Update: Court Records Indicate Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting
The former Alabama basketball player provided the weapon that Michael Lynn Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris.
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim
More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
wbrc.com
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: New court documents released Tuesday morning stated that Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting. Miles and Davis are...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0