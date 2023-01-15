ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail

Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim

More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

