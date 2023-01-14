HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

Read full article on original website
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
Fairfield Sun Times
'Montana's elections are not for sale'
The Senate will hear a bill Wednesday that aims to keep corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana's elections. Senate Bill 117 would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections. Instead, election administration costs would be required to be paid for with public funds. Senator Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade is sponsoring the bill.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Fairfield Sun Times
First abortion bill of 2023 introduced in Montana Legislature
Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session. If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual privacy does not guarantee...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Rental application refund bill has first committee hearing
A bill that could give renters in Montana refunds on their rental application fees faced its first test in a committee hearing Tuesday. House Bill 233, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, was heard by the Montana House Judiciary Committee. The bill aims to refund application fees to applicants that aren’t rewarded a rental unit, minus the costs of services like background checks. The committee did not take action on the bill Tuesday.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Fairfield Sun Times
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Montana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tester to VA: deploy mobile vet center to supports veterans in eastern Montana
Following his recent Montana trip with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, U.S. Senator Jon Tester is calling on the Department to deploy a Mobile Vet Center to provide critical mental health services and outreach to veterans living in the eastern part of the state, including in rural areas and on tribal lands.
Fairfield Sun Times
C-130's getting upgrades at the Montana Air National Guard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard. But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Fairfield Sun Times
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that...
kotatv.com
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Benefis Mercy Flight celebrates 40 years of helping Montanans
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health Systems Mercy Flight program typically has between 800 to 1,000 flights a year... Today, January 16, 2023, they are celebrating 40 years of providing health care to Montanans who need it most. For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks,...
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
NBCMontana
VOTE: Did you receive a test of the Montana AMBER Alert system?
MISSOULA, Mont. — Did you receive a test of the Montana AMBER Alert system?. Let NBC Montana know through our Twitter poll or leave a comment on Facebook. You can also let the Montana Department of Justice know whether you received a notification here.
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Upworthy
Biological fathers in Utah will now bear half the cost of pregnancy
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Last week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed HB113, a bill that makes biological fathers liable for half of the out-of-pocket costs of pregnancy and childbirth. The bill, which has been touted as "pro-life," was sponsored by Representative Brady Brammer and Senator Daniel McCay, both of whom belong to the GOP. The recently-introduced legislation is intended to increase the responsibility that biological fathers have of bringing new life into the world. While this may benefit certain mothers, the bill also ensures biological fathers will not have to pay for abortions that they did not consent to (unless the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger), The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
