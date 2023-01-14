Read full article on original website
Photos: Head west on I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana may boost penalty for killing a police K-9
The criminal penalty for killing an Indiana police dog soon may get more severe. The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee voted 12-1 Wednesday to reclassify the crime of killing a law enforcement animal as a level 5 felony, one step higher than its current classification as a level 6 felony.
Woman accused of killing parents in Montgomery County
ABINGTON TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday afternoon that a woman is under arrest, accused of killing her parents. Verity Beck, 49, faces first and third-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe she murdered her...
Parson delivers State of the State address
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Voters now must "cure" flawed ballots by visiting county office, election board rules
WILKES-BARRE — Less than two weeks before a special election to fill a state Senate seat that covers 18 Luzerne County municipalities, a divided Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration voted Wednesday to change the way voters must “cure” their mail-in ballots that contain errors, such as the omission of a signature.
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
The 1948-49 blizzard left over 75,000 people marooned and close to 34,000 miles of roads impassable. See photos of how Nebraska weathered the storm. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana judges may gain authority to deny bail if accused poses 'substantial risk' to public
State lawmakers are considering changing Indiana's fundamental governing document to give judges greater authority to keep individuals accused of crimes locked in jail — even before they've been convicted. The Indiana Constitution currently declares that any person accused of a crime, except murder or treason, automatically is eligible for...
Caesars fined $150,000 for sports betting violations in Ohio
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved a $150,000 fine against Caesars Sportsbook during its meeting Wednesday in Columbus. The state’s gaming regulatory body found the Las Vegas-based sportsbook violated advertising standards. It found ads that did not include conspicuous messaging for promoting responsible gambling practices, nor did they include an approved telephone number for a problem gambling hotline.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Texas
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Idaho lawmaker proposes adding criminal penalties for knowingly making false Child Protective Services reports
BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services. Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them. Under Scott’s...
Rep. Gerald Greene named chairman of House State Properties Committee
ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, chairman of the House State Properties Committee. As the longest-serving member in the House, Greene has also been declared the honorary “Dean of the House” for this legislative term. “I...
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
Pillen backs flat income tax rate, immediate end to Social Security taxes in Nebraska
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated immediately under a legislative package unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Jim Pillen. The proposals also include an end to property tax support for community colleges, changes in how farm and ranch land...
Wes Moore inaugurated as first Black governor of Maryland
ANNAPOLIS — Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18, to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor. Though the outdoor inauguration started at 12:30 p.m., musicians and performers...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
NY Democrats deny Gov. Kathy Hochul's chief judge nomination
ALBANY — Democrats rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to serve as the state’s top jurist Wednesday following an at-times testy confirmation hearing. A total of 10 Dems on the 19-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted against advancing the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to a full floor vote.
New enhancements made to state's education data dashboard
The Indiana Department of Education announced new enhancements Tuesday to its online Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard. GPS allows Hoosiers to view data and information about how Indiana schools are preparing students for life after graduation. That includes literacy rates, the percentage of students earning college credit before graduation and the number of students completing graduation requirements. The dashboard can be found at indianagps.doe.in.gov.
Kevin Atticks to be new state agriculture secretary, other cabinet appoints made
ANNAPOLIS — Grow & Fortify founder and CEO Kevin Atticks has announced his departure from the company to accept a new role as Maryland’s secretary of agriculture, appointed by Gov.-elect Wes Moore. Atticks will replace Joseph Bartenfelder, who served the past eight years under Gov. Larry Hogan. “With...
