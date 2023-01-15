Read full article on original website
Was Orville Redenbacher Really Fired from Princeton Farms? Southern Indiana Popcorn History
Indiana's Official State Snack - Popcorn - Has a Poppin' Southern Indiana Legacy. Whether you like it extra buttery, flavored, or plain, almost everybody has a favorite kind of popcorn. The very best popcorn has profound Indiana roots - Princeton, Indiana to be exact. Growing up in Princeton, I always...
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
Dinosaur Lovers Rejoice: Indiana Business Offering Dinograms for Valentines Day
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it and you don't want to get caught last minute without a great gift for your sweetheart. If your sweetheart happens to be a fan of dinosaurs (and even if they're not), we have the perfect suggestion!. Arms Too Short for a...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
14news.com
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors. The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold to Liberty Federal Credit Union, but they will continue catering and their food truck business. The restaurant held their grand opening in June. According...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Do You Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Evansville? Here’s How You Can Request One!
Maybe if we all request a Trader Joe's they won't be able to say no!. Trader Joe's is a super popular grocery store chain that has developed quite a cult following. It's so popular in fact, that some people will make a stop to pick up some groceries at Trader Joe's when they're out of town.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
Monster Trucks Roar and Smash Their Way into Union County, Kentucky
Things are about to get loud in Sturgis as Monster Truck Wars heads into town. Tickets are available now for this action-packed event. You'll get to see and ride in giant monster trucks as seen on national television as they battle it out. The biggest names in Monster Trucks, including...
