Seahawks take lead going into halftime on Jason Myers' 56-yard field goal

Thank you Jimmie Ward.

Thanks to this foolish hit on a sliding Geno Smith with one second left in the first half, the Seahawks were set up to score going into the break.

On the next play, Seattle kicker Myers connected on a 56-yard field goal, giving Seattle a one-point lead going into halftime.

Instead of the blowout everybody expected, this one feels like it’s going to be a classic. The Seahawks lead 17-16 at halftime. p>